42 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 15
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$226
Deals
Customer appreciation Friday
First Friday of every month we give away product or merchandise with purchases and have vendor pop-up events.
Must make a Purchase. ONLY on the FIRST Friday each month!
Customer appreciation Friday
First Friday of every month we give away product or merchandise with purchases and have vendor pop-up events.
Must make a Purchase. ONLY on the FIRST Friday each month!
All Products
Orange Sherbet
from Unknown Brand
22.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Bud
Strain
$11.281 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Holy Roller
from Unknown Brand
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Holy Roller
Strain
$13.71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Atlantic Kush
from Unknown Brand
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$13.71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crescendo
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$11.281 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato Cake
from Unknown Brand
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$13.71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Member Berries
from Unknown Brand
13.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$11.281 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bordello
from Unknown Brand
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Bordello
Strain
$13.71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Arc
from Unknown Brand
20.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$38.68⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Big Smooth
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$13.71 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals Remedy Oil 500mg CBD Tincture
from Mary's Medicinals
5mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$110each
In-store only
Altus CBD Gummies 1:1/20:1
from Altus
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Altus CBD/THC Tablets (Various Ratios)
from Altus
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Altus THC Tablets 100mg
from Lucky Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lucky Edibles - Fruit Tarts 100mg
from Lucky Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Ripple Dissolvable THC/CBD 100mg
from Stillwater Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$23.99each
In-store only
Dixie Assorted Fruit Tarts - 100mg
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Rebel CBD 20:1 Caramels
from Unknown Brand
10mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$22.99each
In-store only
Rebel Caramels 100mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Sweet Grass Kitchen - CBD Cookies 10:1
from Unknown Brand
10mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
XG Platinum Brownies 100mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Keef Cola 10mg
from Keef Brands
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
Pot Rox Assorted Flavors 10mg
from Unknown Brand
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Pressies (Individual Pressed Tablets) 10mg
from O.penVAPE
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$3.99each
In-store only
Magic Buzz 10mg THC Shot
from O.penVAPE
10mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$6.99each
In-store only
District - Chocolate 100mg
from District Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15.99each
In-store only
District - Gummies 100mg
from District Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15.99each
In-store only
Pot Rox
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.5each
In-store only
Sweet Grass Kitchen - Cookie 10mg
from Sweet Grass
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Sweet Grass Kitchen - Cookies 100mg
from Sweet Grass
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Stratos CBD/THC Pills
from Stratos
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Stratos THC pills - 100mg
from Stratos
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20.99each
In-store only
MarQaha Agave TinQtures
from marQaha
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15.99each
In-store only
MarQaha FlasQ
from marQaha
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$15.99each
In-store only
Dutch Girl Caramel Waffles 100mg
from Dutch Girl
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Dixie Synergy Dew Drops 1:1 CBD 100mg
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$31.99each
In-store only
Dixie mints
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Dixie Elixir
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20.99each
In-store only
Dixie Chocolate
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Lucky Edibles - Mints 100mg
from Lucky Edibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
CannaPunch
from CannaPunch
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
12