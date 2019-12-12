Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
The winter cold can wreak havoc on your skin. Try the Escape Artists recovery cream with CBD to fix those rough spots. 20% off today
About
Founded in 2014, Euflora was the first recreational dispensary to open in the city of Aurora. As one of Euflora's two locations, our Southlands dispensary, located at the intersection of E-470 and Gunclub Road, is unique because it is housed in a former bank. We carry all the brands you have come to know and love, plus new varieties you may not have heard of. Come check out the ‘Apple store of Cannabis’ and let your senses be delighted
Euflora continues to grow and expand to serve the needs of our loyal customers. Looks for more Euflora stores in Colorado and beyond as Cannabis Legalization spreads across the nation. Greenhouse grown craft cannabis, edibles & concentrates made with HEART (21+) www.eufloracolorado.com