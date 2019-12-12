Founded in 2014, Euflora was the first recreational dispensary to open in the city of Aurora. As one of Euflora's two locations, our Southlands dispensary, located at the intersection of E-470 and Gunclub Road, is unique because it is housed in a former bank. We carry all the brands you have come to know and love, plus new varieties you may not have heard of. Come check out the ‘Apple store of Cannabis’ and let your senses be delighted

Euflora continues to grow and expand to serve the needs of our loyal customers. Looks for more Euflora stores in Colorado and beyond as Cannabis Legalization spreads across the nation. Greenhouse grown craft cannabis, edibles & concentrates made with HEART (21+) www.eufloracolorado.com