100 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 28
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$225
Deals
Buy 2 Get 1 for 10¢ Lucky's mints and tarts (5mg & 10mg)
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
All December we have Buy 2 Get 1 for 10¢ Lucky's mints and tarts (5mg & 10mg) While Supplies Last.
Cannot be combined with any other deal.
Buy 2 Get 1 for 10¢ Lucky's mints and tarts (5mg & 10mg)
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
All December we have Buy 2 Get 1 for 10¢ Lucky's mints and tarts (5mg & 10mg) While Supplies Last.
Cannot be combined with any other deal.
All Products
Triple Chocolate Chip
from Unknown Brand
30.84%
THC
0%
CBD
$15.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dosi-Whoa
from Unknown Brand
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bio-Diesel
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Copper Chem
from Unknown Brand
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Crescendo
from Unknown Brand
14.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$91 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dosi - Whoa
from Unknown Brand
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$15.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Extreme Cream
from Bloom County
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Member Berries
from Unknown Brand
13.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$12.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pinky's Advice
from Unknown Brand
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pure Love
from Unknown Brand
4.26%
THC
6.94%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Rain Maker (Seeded)
from Unknown Brand
22.35%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
So Cal Pure Kush
from Unknown Brand
28.97%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
So Cal Pure Reunion OG
from Bloom County
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
13.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$91 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Triangle Reunion
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Wild Thailand
from Unknown Brand
16.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Wild Thailand
Strain
$91 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Zookies
from Unknown Brand
28%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Dabaratus
from Bakked
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Distillate - Assorted Strains
from Bakked
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Dixie Mindset Cartridges
from Dixie Brands
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Harmony Extracts Wax - Cheese Train Haze
from Harmony Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Kaviar Buds - Assorted Strains
from XG Platinum
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$261 g
In-store only
Newt Brothers Artisan Live Badder
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Newt Brothers Artisan Live Resin
from Newt Brothers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
O.pen Vape Craft Reserve Cartridges
from O.Pen Vape
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
O.penVAPE Reserve Cartridges
from O.penVAPE
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pax Live Resin Assorted Cartridges
from PAX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
Spherex Disposable Vape Pens
from Spherex
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35300 mg
In-store only
Spherex PAX Cartridges
from Spherex
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
West Edison Shatter - Assorted Strains
from West Edison
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
West Edison Wax - Assorted Strains
from West Edison
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
1906 CHILL
from 1906 Chocolates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
1906 GO
from 1906 Chocolates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
1906 GO Coffee beans
from 1906 Chocolates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
1906 LOVE
from 1906 Chocolates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
1906 MIDNIGHT
from 1906 Chocolates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
20:1 Double Chocolate Cookies
from Sweet Grass
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Altus 1:1 Gummies
from Altus
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Altus 20:1 Gummies
from Altus
5mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Altus Balance 1:1 CBD/ THC Tablet
from Altus
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
123