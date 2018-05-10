mikeandjen on August 17, 2019

Wow , the kaviar joints almost 50 bucks for both. Space cake joint with a kaviar tip on it, that is not a kaviar joint. Needs to be filled with kaviar bud first off , it felt like I was smoking a regular joint. That's not right that's false advertisement. You guys trying to get people to come and get great product that's not the way. Very unprofessional , I specify on only going to dispens to only buy kaviar joints f, you guys have the worst ones threw out the denver and boulder locations. It's not a money issue, it's about being solid. Please don't write back to me, just fix your problem. If your joints have shake in them, sell them as pre rolls how dare you guys. All for the hustle. People don't buy the kaviar joints.its not connoisseur . Thank you