Great costumer services great deals awesome great place to shop
Thank you, Mrjrm for this kind review! We are so happy you shop with us! Have a great day!!!
This was my first ever CO dispensary! I loved it and I felt like a kid in a candy shop. Great employees and huge selection. I can't wait to go back!
Thank you so much for the kind review! We loved having you and can't wait to see you again! Have a beautiful day!
Great 👍 place - great choice of strains - the craftsman vapes are pretty good, and they have the bigger stock of pax era pods of places I’ve seen. Staff is friendly, know their stuff.
You are too sweet, thank you for the love! Hope to see you soon!
Wow , the kaviar joints almost 50 bucks for both. Space cake joint with a kaviar tip on it, that is not a kaviar joint. Needs to be filled with kaviar bud first off , it felt like I was smoking a regular joint. That's not right that's false advertisement. You guys trying to get people to come and get great product that's not the way. Very unprofessional , I specify on only going to dispens to only buy kaviar joints f, you guys have the worst ones threw out the denver and boulder locations. It's not a money issue, it's about being solid. Please don't write back to me, just fix your problem. If your joints have shake in them, sell them as pre rolls how dare you guys. All for the hustle. People don't buy the kaviar joints.its not connoisseur . Thank you
Thank you for leaving us a review. We apologize that you did not enjoy the joints. We unfortunately do not make them here, we will pass this on to Kaviar, the company that makes the joints. Have a great rest of your day!
Emily Awesome is so helpful and knowledgeable! Will definitely be returning
So happy to hear! Thank you so much for the kind review, hope to see you soon!
The best in Longmont !!! ❤ I'm a regular, at least once a week.I get all my edibles from this location great prices love the people in there they make you feel like family always warm and welcoming kind and friendly definitely one of my faves. Plus their loyalty program is really good😁
You are too sweet! Thank you so much for this kind review! See you soon!
We just had a great experience at Euflora. Visiting family and coming in from Miami we wanted to try some of Colorado's finest. Jamie was excellent and had a ton of knowledge to provide for us. We even found a little something for mom who's never partaken before. We look forward to trying everything out and visiting again.
Thank you for the kind review, Niki! We are happy to hear Jamie could provide you with great service! Can't wait to see you again! Have a great day!
Worst store I've ever been to
Hey there! We would like feedback from your visit, if you would like to, please call 720-204-6554 and ask to speak with a manager. Have a great day!
Love this place, Lisa is phenomenal with the amount of time and effort she puts into caring about what product suits the individual. Definitely going to be a regular customer based on the fact that they have good product and service and it feels like a family vibe!
Glad you enjoyed yourself. Hope to see you soon.
All the bud tenders are knowledgeable. It is always an uplifting experience just walking in the door at this Euflora!
Thanks for the review. We hope to see you soon.