Shtoned2020
clean and chill enviroment
4.6
10 reviews
The best open 24 hours and takes cards I say they are the bomb.com
Chris gave me a great experience great personality
Really nice strains. Plus I work late and it being opened new my work is great.
24 hours! Great product
By far our favorite dispensary! We’ve been here more than a few times now, We are night owls & it’s been great being able to go in after midnight. We are able to take our time. We didn’t feel pressured & they took their time with us, we never leave unhappy! The atmosphere was overall amazing. We will definitely be regulars here!
Today After my info was entered in the gentleman budtender did his best to answer my questions. He handled typical questions well but couldn’t answer all of them. The issue came when it was time to check out. I was informed that yes there is a first time Discount, but it only applies to one item in your purchase. I am a veteran so I was also informed of the veteran discount. When I went to ask the lady checking me out of the veteran discount is applied in the same manner she answered me by letting me know I can get that discount next time. After trying to ask 2 more times and being interrupted on the total 3rd time by her, I gave up trying to ask. She pushed for the question and I explained to her why I didn’t want to go further with the convo. After that she said she can’t hear real good through the glass and that’s why she cut me off went on to say she reads lips I asked her why she would interrupt me if my lips were still moving. She had no explanation for that and just apologized. I’ll come here one more time but this did make feel unheard, and uncomfortable.
Do you carry Crumble??? Will be in if so. Thank You
This is by far my favorite Dispensary! Nice people to talk to, you can carry you gun without them freaking out, and their product is absolute Quality! 👍🏽 They aren’t super expensive and have great deals for saving some $$. Much respect ✊🏾😤
when I entered I wasn't sure what to expect because the place is very small. Once inside however, the guys that waited on me were wonderful! Knowledgeable, friendly and really seemed to know what they were talking about. For every strain on their shelf they had a complete breakdown of the terpenes and pretty much anything else you would want to know about the flower you were buying. and the flower is top-notch. I will definitely be back