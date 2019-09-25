ChiefHighHorse on October 21, 2019

Today After my info was entered in the gentleman budtender did his best to answer my questions. He handled typical questions well but couldn’t answer all of them. The issue came when it was time to check out. I was informed that yes there is a first time Discount, but it only applies to one item in your purchase. I am a veteran so I was also informed of the veteran discount. When I went to ask the lady checking me out of the veteran discount is applied in the same manner she answered me by letting me know I can get that discount next time. After trying to ask 2 more times and being interrupted on the total 3rd time by her, I gave up trying to ask. She pushed for the question and I explained to her why I didn’t want to go further with the convo. After that she said she can’t hear real good through the glass and that’s why she cut me off went on to say she reads lips I asked her why she would interrupt me if my lips were still moving. She had no explanation for that and just apologized. I’ll come here one more time but this did make feel unheard, and uncomfortable.