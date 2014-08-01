We are a group of individuals who all share the same interest and passion about cannabis. But our goal is to share as much information as we can with our customers so that they can go home confident that they made the right choice. If you are into talking about cannabis, having fun, and leaving with a smile, you have found the right place! Come hang with us :) Online Ordering And Delivery Available! Copy this link to order now! https://www.getdutchie.com/dispensaries/eugeneog -Home Delivery is only available to addresses within Eugene city limits, once per day, per individual. Unfortunately we are unable to deliver to hotels, B&Bs and other business addresses. We have a discreet rear entrance with ample parking Recreational Marijuana will now have a 20% Oregon state tax We are an OLCC Licensed Retail Store but we continue to offer all our great deals to OMMP Patients with no tax! Open 7 Days a Week Until 9:45PM! We looking forward to seeing you! Check out our wide selection of cannabis products, as well as our complete inventory of glass wares and all manner of smoking accessories. We happily offer 10% off all sales to Veterans and Senior smokers! (Already discounted items will be discounted by whichever gives you a better deal, but will not be stacked) -Product potency is subject to change. If there is any discrepancy about products having new or different test results, please call us so we can fix the problem or explain the new product potency. Thanks for your business, Eugene OG Team!