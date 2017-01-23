Eugreen Health Center on Willamette St. is the perfect stop, less than 1 minute from the LTD Bus Station with nearby shopping, dining, and much more! Now open in the heart of downtown Eugene! Eugreen Health Center is dedicated to bringing the best customer experience possible. We offer a wide selection of concentrates, vape pens, edibles, topicals, and premium flower with options for every budget! ***ALL PRICES PRE-TAX! +20% TAX FOR RECREATIONAL*** MEDICAL Prices view on Leafly RECREATIONAL Prices view on WeedMaps DAILY DEALS & $50 OUNCES (TAX INCLUDED) OFFERED (AS LONG AS WE'RE IN STOCK)!! Eugene, Oregon is located on I-5 and the Willamette River in northern-central Oregon. The city is home to the University of Oregon’s Ducks as well as the Pacific Northwest-focused Museum of Natural and Cultural History. Eugene’s downtown is home to the McDonald Theater concert hall and the Eugene Public Library, as well as the popular Voodoo Doughnuts. The 5th Street Public Market features shopping opportunities and plenty of eateries for retail guests, while the Ferry Street Bridge connects south Eugene to Day Island and Autzen Stadium.