Euphoria Wellness is a New Market Medical Marijuana Dispensary Euphoria Wellness provides expert levels of care, knowledge and fine medical marijuana to patients in New Market and throughout the western Maryland region. Their dispensary will soon open and offer suffering individuals safe, compliant access to natural cannabis remedies. History: Euphoria Wellness is thrilled to expand their established medical marijuana dispensary experience to patients in New Market and throughout Maryland. As Las Vegas’ first medical marijuana dispensary, Euphoria Wellness has helped patients since 2015 understand and access pharmaceutical-grade cannabis therapies. Their established, successful level of care brought them mounds of healing success stories in Las Vegas, and with Maryland’s changing medical marijuana landscape, Euphoria Wellness is proud to travel east. The Euphoria Wellness team will open their dispensary doors in early 2018 as one of the first safe access locations for Maryland patients to obtain medicinal cannabis. Their knowledgeable budtenders are highly experienced in medical marijuana and can offer in-depth solutions to patients. Euphoria Wellness is dedicated to their patient’s satisfaction from service to sale, and more than anything they strive to educate and empower patients to seize an improved quality of life through cannabis. Menu: As they approach opening day, Euphoria Wellness will assemble a curated selection of Maryland flower, concentrates, tinctures, topicals, capsules and more to round out their medicinal menu. Sourcing from vendors across the state, Euphoria Wellness aims to feature a cannabis solution for every patient need. All medical marijuana will undergo state-mandated lab testing before arriving on Euphoria Wellness’ shelves. In addition to their dispensary’s cannabis menu, Euphoria Wellness will offer bongs, grinders, pipes, lighters, and other consumption accessories for their patients’ convenience. Euphoria Wellness will accept cash only upon opening. Seniors and veterans will be eligible for discounts on cannabis purchases, while Euphoria Wellness’ loyalty program will allow patients to exchange points for discounts and product. Patients can connect with their New Market dispensary over Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weedmaps and their website, and they invite curious minds to call or email with any questions. Their dispensary will feature plenty of parking with equipped ADA accessibility. Service Locations: Euphoria Wellness’ New Market dispensary will be located in a strip mall on the eastern side of the town. They will welcome patients from throughout the Monrovia, The Meadow, Woodsworth Estates and Summerfield areas to their facility. Euphoria Wellness looks forward to serving patients in New London, Mt. Airy, Windsong Farms and Ijamsville. Frederick, Ballenger Creek, Clover Hill, and Ceresville patients can rely on Euphoria Wellness’ compassionate care. Their dispensary looks forward to providing aid to individuals from Urbana, Buckeystown, Libertytown and beyond with knowledgeable and dedicated cannabis services. Location Information: New Market is a small town approximately 10 miles east of Frederick within Frederick County, Maryland. The region offers locals and visitors plenty of fun destinations, such as the Adventure Park USA’s mini golf and go-karts. The Monocacy National Battlefield commemorates the Union victory during the Civil War. Further up the Monocacy River, the Great Frederick Fair and Fairgrounds host vendors from throughout the county during the summertime. The Francis Scott Key Mall offers plenty of retail attractions and eateries for shoppers, and the MiLB’s Frederick Keys play baseball at the Harry Grove Stadium.