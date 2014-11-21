Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Euphoria Wellness is Las Vegas' first Marijuana dispensary.
**- We accept out of state Medical Marijuana patients with a valid patient card and ID.**
**- FREE Delivery to all Nevada patients.**
Call (702) 960-7200 to place an order for delivery or pick up.