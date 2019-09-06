Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Our next CBD class will be on Friday November 22nd. 6:30pm. Limited seating. Register on our website delawareapothecary.com
About
Euphoric Herbals Apothecary is the only herbal apothecary in Delaware the not only offers high quality CBD; from oils, edibles, flowers and topical applications. Additionally, we offer 150+ bulk organic herbs, 75+ loose herbal teas, carrier oils, essential oils, natural body care products, local raw honey and kombucha on tap too!
*VETERAN OWNED & OPERATED*
Class of 2019 Best of Delaware
Veteran Owned Business of 2019 by Delaware SBA