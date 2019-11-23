Follow
Euphoric360
3603500862
455 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 106
Show All 38
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$90
Deals
**VETERANS DISCOUNT**
Every day Veterans receive 10% off their purchase.
**VETERANS DISCOUNT**
Every day Veterans receive 10% off their purchase.
All Products
Snozzberries
from Dabstars
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+1 more size
In-store only
One Love by INDO
from INDO
23.61%
THC
0.07%
CBD
One Love
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
White Rhino- Minis
from Sunshine Farms
19.66%
THC
0%
CBD
White Rhino- Minis
Strain
$35¼ oz
In-store only
Lemon OG x Chemdawg by INDO
from INDO
20.61%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lemon OG x Chemdawg
Strain
$51 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cookies
from INDO
19.42%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Cookies
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Northern Lights- Shake
from Wow Weed
22.87%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Northern Lights- Shake
Strain
$11¼ oz
In-store only
Clementine by Bacon's Buds
from Bacon's Buds
25.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Washington Glue
from Sunshine Farms
24.32%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Washington Glue
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Dutch Treat
from Sunshine Farms
24.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$71 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Cheese by INDO
from INDO
21.77%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Washington Glue- Minis
from Sunshine Farms
23.21%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Washington Glue- Minis
Strain
$35¼ oz
In-store only
Thor's Hammer
from Unknown Brand
24.85%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Thor's Hammer
Strain
$12⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Lsd
from Unknown Brand
20.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour LSD
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Shiatsu Kush
from Nugreen
25.43%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Shiatsu Kush
Strain
$41 g
In-store only
Chemdawg 91 by Hempkings
from Hempkings
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Arrow
from Hempkings
___
THC
___
CBD
$17⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Dawg
from Driftboat
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Strawberry Cough
from Unknown Brand
19.28%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$41 g
In-store only
Chemdawg
from Cedar Creek Cannabis
25.53%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Banana Kush
from Nugreen
18.12%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Banana Kush
Strain
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Afgooey
from Purely Green
21.09%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Afgooey
Strain
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Triangle Kush
from Hempkings
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry Kush
from Purely Green
21.94%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Cookie Face
from DNA Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Animal Cookies
from Wow Weed
20.4%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Animal Cookies
Strain
$51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fudd by NuGreen
from Nugreen
19.68%
THC
0.39%
CBD
Fudd
Strain
$41 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Permafrost by NuGreen
from Nugreen
17.05%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Permafrost
Strain
$41 g
In-store only
Sloop's Og
from Stonehenge Gardens
20.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Sloop's Og
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Silver Tip
from White Tie
___
THC
___
CBD
$17⅛ oz
In-store only
Jack Wreck by Sunshine Farms
from Sunshine Farms
26.15%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Jack Wreck
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Tre Star
from Sunshine Farms
23.02%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Tre Star
Strain
$71 g
In-store only
Tre Star- Minis
from Sunshine Farms
26.42%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Tre Star- Minis
Strain
$35¼ oz
In-store only
M.A.C.
from LOUD
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Acai Gelly
from LOUD
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Chemmy Jones
from C4 Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$30¼ oz
In-store only
Blue Magoo
from INDO
15.64%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Blue Magoo
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Jack Herer by Cedar Creek Cannabis
from Cedar Creek Cannabis
23.14%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cenex HTFSE .5g Cartridge Landrace
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Cenex 1g Crumble Landrace
from Landrace
___
THC
___
CBD
$241 g
In-store only
Sticky Cookies 1g BHO Shatter Sunshine Farms
from Sunshine Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
12345 ... 12