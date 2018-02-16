Maeglint on February 21, 2019

I enjoy coming to Euphoric 360 for all my cannabis needs! I find that their edible selection and prices are the best around and their neat 'Spin the Wheel' activity every Wednesday is a fun thing to do to spice up your dispensary visit and gain some discounts on their dank products. Their budtenders are very ftiendly and down to earth. Their easy to talk to give good suggestions to help your every need.