monstergirl2010 on September 22, 2019

I just wanted to say a BIG THANK YOU to the guy who was at Walmart on Friday 9/20 in the check cashing line and I looked down and noticed his lanyard he had hanging out his pocket and said I liked it and he said oh yeah, I work at a dispensary and asked him which one, and than I was like I need to get me one, and he was like here you can have mine! So just cuz of that I'll definitely come check you out, but wanted to give a big shout out to that guy who gave me his lanyard, I didn't get his name but he was a cool, darker skinned guy, about 25ish I'd guess. Anyway just an awesome thing to do. Thanks again and made my whole day! ☺