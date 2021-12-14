EverBloom - Jackson Street (Med)
Deals
Available today
Promotions
$69 Peach Pie Ounces pre tax.
While Supplies Last.
2 for $20 TasteBudz. Excludes 1100mg.
While Supplies Last.
8g of in house live resin, badder, sauce, or sugar for $150 pre tax. Must get all 8g in order to receive the deal in stores.
While Supplies Last.
$75 PREMIUM SMALL BUD OZ.
While Supplies Last.
Happy Hour 10% Discount ALL DAY LONG on Tuesday's AND Sunday's!
While Supplies Last.
$40 1/2 OZ PREMIUM SMALL BUD SPECIAL!
While Supplies Last.
8g of in house concentrates for $100 pre tax. Must get all 8g in order to receive the deal in stores.
While Supplies Last.
$50 MIX STRAIN SHAKE OUNCE.
WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.