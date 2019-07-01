Daily Deals cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. No discount applied when Rewards points are redeemed. Available while supplies last. Deals subject to change.

YOU CALL IT SUNDAY: Pick Any Daily Deal MUNCHIE MONDAY: Buy One Edible, Get One 25% Off PHAT TUESDAY: 4 Gram Eighths WAX WEDNESDAY: 10% Off Select Wax THIRSTY THURSDAY: Buy One Drink, Get One 25% Off FAN FRIDAY: Wear or Buy Starbuds Gear Get 10% SHATTER SATURDAY: 10% Off Select Shatter

Disclaimer

Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.

Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.