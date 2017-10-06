RaptorsAreChamps
This is your true local shop, friendly staff and great quality tested weed. They also have a ton of edible options (oil & capsules) that I really enjoy!
3.6
8 reviews
Poor selection,pricey and charge a extra $1 service fee for paying by debit machine.
The weed taisted like shit I couldent think cuz I had a headache
Deeply knowledgeable staff. They have excellent customer care and the owner is a font of information about the products they carry.
Very knowledgeable and helpful staff. They answered all my questions and more. They know the products and were great at recommending what would be best the best options for me.
Thanks for the kind words. We will always be here to help if you have any questions or need any more recommendations or advice!
Nice enough, if too chatty perhaps. I'd also like it better if the customer could see the scale reading whilst the herb is being weighed. Trust but verify.
We apologize if your Evergreen experience on this particular day was different than your experience at other dispensaries. Please note, it is incumbent on our staff to get to know each and every one of our members and their needs, which may be seen as being a bit chatty. It is part of our process. As for the concerns on our weights and measures, our scales are easily view-able and if you have any concerns you are more than welcome to ask to see that you are receiving what you are paying for. Thank you for your feedback, we look forward to seeing you again soon.
Absolutely the most helpful staff I have had at any Clinic. The owner, Mike, is so Knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to make sure I get the proper medication. Suggest these guys to anyone who likes a great, quality, organic product, with service that it out of this world. Cheers guys
Thank you for your ringing endorsement and your continued, valued patronage! We will continue to do our very best for all of our beloved Evergreen members. Looking forward to seeing you soon! Cheers to you!
I always loved the organic strains at the shops I used to visit. They just all burned cleaner, tasted smoother and left my lungs feeling healthier than regular stuff. I can't believe I've found this spot where literally every single strain is organic and thoroughly tested. Now I actually have the organic selection I've dreamed of! No more harsh coughing, no more groggy come downs or burned out mornings. No more stress on my poor lungs. This is how all the dispensaries need to be run. Until then, Evergreen is the only place I will go. The owners and the staff are all top notch and the prices are extremely fair for this level of quality. They always have the best sativa's and CBD strains I've ever seen. Huge fan! Member #2890
Thank you for your support! We are thrilled to hear this kind of feedback!