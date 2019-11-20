Follow
Evolv Cannabis
310-504-2700
324 products
Last updated:
Deals
First Time Customer Discount
Valid 3/26/2019
Receive 25% off all Delta9 and 1 PUFF items in-store for first timers
must register EVOLV Cannabis Membership
All Products
Mama Lou's Tinctures - THC Energy
from Mama Lou's
___
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Humboldt Farms 1/8 Sativa Minis - Sativa Minis
from Humboldts Farms
16.1%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
Buddy Buddy 1/8 GMO Cookies - GMO Cookies
from Buddy Buddy
___
THC
___
CBD
$55pack of 3.5
In-store only
Claybourne Co 1/8 Pineapple Upside Down Cake - Pineapple Upside Down Cake
from Claybourne Co.
19.96%
THC
___
CBD
$55pack of 3.5
In-store only
Bloom Farms 1/8 GG#4 - GG#4
from BLOOM FARMS
27.78%
THC
___
CBD
$55pack of 3.5
In-store only
Sincere 1/8 Nigerian Lemon Fuel - Nigerian Lemon Fuel
from Sincere
26.9%
THC
___
CBD
$60pack of 3.5
In-store only
Vet CBD Tinctures - 60ml
from Vet CBD
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Mama Lou's Tinctures - CBD Sleep
from Mama Lou's
___
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Connected 1/8 Dosilato - Dosilato
from Connected
25.04%
THC
___
CBD
$75pack of 3.5
In-store only
Tikun Tinctures - Avidekel CBD
from Tikun
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Nug 1/8 Sunshine OG - Sunshine OG
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$45pack of 3.5
In-store only
Cru 1/8 Pink Sherbet - Pink Sherbet
from CRU Cannabis
20.52%
THC
___
CBD
$45pack of 3.5
In-store only
Tikun Tinctures - Midnight 1:1
from Tikun
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Dime Bag 1/8 Dolato - Dolato
from Dolato
___
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
Sincere 1/8 Sundae Driver - Sundae Driver
from Sincere
28.02%
THC
___
CBD
$60pack of 3.5
In-store only
Triple 7 1/8 Cookies & Cream - Cookies & Cream
from Jilly Jane's Triple 7 Bakery
26%
THC
___
CBD
$50pack of 3.5
In-store only
Claybourne Co 1/8 Animal Cake - Animal Cake
from Claybourne Co.
23.52%
THC
___
CBD
$55pack of 3.54
In-store only
Cru 1/8 Clementine - Clementine
from CRU Cannabis
24.73%
THC
___
CBD
$45pack of 3.5
In-store only
Loyal 1/8 Gelato - Gelato
from Loyal
___
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
Platinum 1/8 Diamond Cut - Diamond Cut
from Platinum
26.3%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Vet CBD Tinctures - 30ml
from Vet CBD
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Bloom Farms 1/8 Three Kings - Three Kings
from BLOOM FARMS
26.9%
THC
___
CBD
$55pack of 3.5
In-store only
Grand Cru 1/8 Tiramisu - Tiramisu
from Grand Cru
26.89%
THC
___
CBD
$60pack of 3.5
In-store only
Grand Cru 1/8 Afternoon Delight - Afternoon Delight
from Grand Cru
24.85%
THC
___
CBD
$60pack of 3.5
In-store only
P&B 30:1 CBD Tincture - 15ml Tincture
from Papa & Barkley
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Delta 9 CBN Sleep Tincture - CBN Tincture
from Delta 9 Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Claybourne Co 1/8 GMO - GMO
from Claybourne Co.
25%
THC
___
CBD
$55pack of 3.54
In-store only
THC Design 1/8 XJ-13 - XJ-13
from THC Design
21.75%
THC
___
CBD
$50pack of 3.5
In-store only
Trees by Game 1/8 Purple Punch - Purple Punch
from Trees by Game California
13.79%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
Grand Cru 1/8 Truffle Butter - Truffle Butter
from 28.74%
___
THC
___
CBD
$60pack of 3.5
In-store only
Dime Bag 1/8 Tropicana Cookies - Tropicana Cookies
from Dime Bag
15.89%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
Nug 1/8 Motor Breath - Motor Breath
from NUG
___
THC
___
CBD
$50pack of 3.5
In-store only
High Caliber 1/8 Wedding Crashers - Wedding Crashers
from High Caliber
25%
THC
___
CBD
$45pack of 3.5
In-store only
Bloom Farms 1/8 Sugar Mints - Sugar Mints
from BLOOM FARMS
23.45%
THC
___
CBD
$55pack of 3.5
In-store only
Humboldt Farms 1/8 Indica Minis - Indica Minis
from Humboldt Farms
14.2%
THC
___
CBD
$25pack of 3.5
In-store only
Grand Cru 1/8 Destroyer - Destroyer
from Grand Cru
26.3%
THC
___
CBD
$60pack of 3.5
In-store only
Source 1/8 Quest - Quest
from Source
25.4%
THC
___
CBD
$55pack of 3.5
In-store only
Claybourne Co 1 Ounce Ice Cream Cake - Ice Cream Cake
from Claybourne Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$200pack of 28
In-store only
Kings Garden 1/8 Banana OG - Banana OG
from Kings Garden
27%
THC
___
CBD
$55pack of 3.5
In-store only
Claybourne Co 1/8 3x Sour - 3x Sour
from Claybourne Co.
23%
THC
___
CBD
$55pack of 3.54
In-store only
