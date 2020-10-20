DEALS VALID 10.26.20 - 11.01.20 $.01 PREROLL OR $1 BLUNT WITH $100 PURCHASE FOR ANY FIRST TIME CLIENTS! - MEDICAL - 1) FRENCH COOKIES - 10% OFF 2) 99 PROBLEMS - 15% OFF 3) BRUCE BANGER - 20% OFF 4) PETROL RAINBOW 1G PREROLL - 30% OFF 5) TREETOWN GMO PREROLL .7G - 25% OFF 6) CONCENTRATE KINGS - BRIGHT MOMENTS - 40% OFF 7) HIGH LIFE FARMS CARTRIDGES - 15% OFF 8) TREETOWN DARK CHOCOLATE BROWNIE (100MG) - 40% OFF 9) TREETOWN OATMEAL COOKIE - 40% OFF 10) TREETOWN VANILLA RICE CRISPY - 40% OFF - RECREATIONAL - 1) WATERMELON SANGRIA - 15% OFF 2) ICE CREAM CAKE #5 -10% OFF 3) LAVA CAKE - 20% OFF 4) STONED MOOSE - GIRL SCOUT COOKIE PREROLL - 25% OFF 5) HIGH LEVEL HEALTH - GG#4 1G PREROLL - 30% OFF 6) INSANO PHARMS - HOUSE BLEND LIVE RESIN - 25% OFF 7) DFC - CHOCOLATE FUDGE BITES (50mg) - 35% OFF 8) DETROIT FUDGE COMPANY - BROWNIE - 40% OFF 9) TREETOWN OATMEAL COOKIE - 40% OFF 10) DETROIT FUDGE COMPANY - FUDGE - 35% OFF

