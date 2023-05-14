Deals
Available today
Promotions
FLOWER HIGHTALIAN GORILLA ZKITTLES (30% OFF) | $7 1/8THS | $49 OZ THE 8TH BY WBR | 50% OFF PRE-ROLLS ALL PRE-ROLLS | BOGO 50% OFF VAPES MKX 510 | $8 CRUDE BOYS & PLATINUM 510 | $10 CONCENTRATES WYLDFIRE 1G | $8 EDIBLES PLAY 200MG | $6 CHOICE GUMMIES 100MG | $4 CHOICE QUICKY 100MG & RIPPLE | 50% OFF
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.