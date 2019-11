DELIVERY NOW AVAILABLE! NOW ACCEPTING CREDIT CARDS! * Weekly Specials * *Conditions apply - must donate 0.25 cents to our rotating local charity to receive discount. - Munchie Monday - 15% off all edibles - - Topical Tuesday - 15% off all lotions, rubs and creams - - Wellness Wednesday - 15% off all CBD products - - Thirsty Thursday - 15% off ALL drinks - - Flashy Friday - 15% off on all bongs and pipes - - Shatterday - 15% off all our waxes and rosins - - Savings Sunday - 15% off $25 purchase! You must sign up for our rewards program to take advantage of wheel spin and deals! Purchases over $40 get to spin the wheel for percentage off or prize! HIGH from Exhalence! We are a recreational and medical marijuana dispensary presented by BOO-KU, located in Sun Valley. We proudly represent our signature strain KS OG, which grows in the highly-controlled environment of #ExhalenceGarden using exclusively organic and all-natural nutrients, displayed right from our store. We have everything from edibles to beauty supplies to pet products. Serving Los Angeles based patients since 2006, our ultimate mission and responsibility is providing our patients the best cannabis products in the industry with premium-quality service. Our highly trained and professional staff is ready to help you find the medication most suitable for your needs. Active military, Veterans, Seniors (65+), and disabled patients will receive a 10% discount. You can follow the cultivation process, daily specials and the Exhalence lifestyle at instagram.com/exhalencela or directly from our store at 10467 Roscoe Blvd, Sun Valley, CA 91352. We are located right off the 5 freeway (from North: 2 mins off Sunland exit; from South: right off Glenoaks exit). P.S. Bring your friends because we have LOTS of parking!! Refer a friend and get 10% off! Vendors - Please call or email before you would like to come set up an appointment with a manager. *ATTENTION!* all prices listed below and on our menu DO NOT include tax. Combined excise, city and state taxes: MMIC Card Holder - 20% (no state tax); Medical - 29.5%; Adult Use (21+) - 34.5% M10-18-0000262-TEMP, A10-18-0000219-TEMP