Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
F&L Cannabis is a locally owned and operated cannabis dispensary that prides itself on customer service as well as having a wide variety of products to satisfy the needs of our customers. We want everyone to feel at home when they walk through our doors. Come and see what were all about and what we have to offer you.