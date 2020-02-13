We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
F Street Dispensary - located in beautiful downtown Davis - is a modern and inviting store where customers can expect to find the best selection of lab-tested cannabis products around. This locally owned and operated cannabis shop is well known for its superb customer service and great deals. F Street Dispensary believes wholeheartedly in the benefits of this plant and it's potential to allow people to live happier and healthier lives.