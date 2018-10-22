vapemeawaysac on August 12, 2019

420 F street dispensary has a great name and great service! The employees here are always happy, having a good time, and ready to give customers personal attention to help them navigate the cannabis selection they have. The budtenders are all very knowledgeable and personable, and well staffed so the wait is never too long! I am a Brand Ambassador for Heavy Hitters, and they always keep our awesome brand of vapes well stocked! Every time I’m in there they have a great selection of strains! They were even one of the few dispensaries that carried the coveted Live Resin strains! I have the pleasure of visiting every month for a demo, where customers can learn all about our company and products. It is always a pleasure visiting F street, with a lovely garden out front, lots of natural light inside, great looking displays, and right smack dab in the middle of Davis, it’s truly a must stop shop!