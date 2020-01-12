92 products
All Products
5.4.19 Donkey Butter
from GABCO
17.63%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Donkey Butter
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
5.4.19 Northern Lights
from GABCO
17.33%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
5.4.19 Hoonah
from GABCO
16.02%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Hoonah
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GABCO Afghanstan A-Train
from GABCO
21.64%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Afghanstan A-Train
Strain
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GABCO CovFeFe 021819
from GABCO
15.06%
THC
0.26%
CBD
CovFeFe 021819
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
AUG | Afghani Train
from Great Alaskan Bud Co.
21.64%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Afghan A-Train
Strain
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SEPT | Flying Dutchmen
from GABCO
19.73%
THC
0.33%
CBD
Flying Dutchmen
Strain
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SEPT | Afghan A Train
from Unknown Brand
21.64%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Afghan A Train
Strain
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SEPT | Donkey Butter
from Unknown Brand
19.73%
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gunslinger 6602
from Greatland Ganja
16.77%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Gunslinger
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OCT | Afghani A-Train 0332
from GABCO
21.64%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Afghanstan A-Train
Strain
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Afghani A-Train 101919
from GABCO
21.64%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Afghani A-Train
Strain
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Deep Sleep 6947
from Greatland Ganja
12.43%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Deep Sleep
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry 360
from Great Alaskan Bud Co.
14.07%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Blueberry Tangerine
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
5.4.19 Chocolope
from GABCO
18.99%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
AUG | Chocolope
from Great Alaskan Bud Co.
23.84%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
AUG | Girl Scouts Cookies n Cream
from Great Alaskan Bud Co.
12.08%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Girl Scouts Cookies & Cream
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
SEPT | Chocolope
from Unknown Brand
23.84%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Acapulco Gold 6601
from Greatland Ganja
15.76%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Acapulco Gold
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Space Rip 6603
from Greatland Ganja
17.79%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Space Rip
Strain
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OCT | Chocolope 0334
from GABCO
23.84%
THC
0.56%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
PE Boom Fiver #2202
from Greatland Ganja
19.81%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$28½ g
In-store only
Chocolope 361
from Great Alaskan Bud Co.
18.51%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GABCO Dr. TSuess 100918
from GABCO
21.36%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Dr. TSuess 100918
Strain
$111 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
NOV | Gunslinger
from Greatland Ganja
16.77%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Gunslinger
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
White Widow 369
from Great Alaskan Bud Co.
19.15%
THC
0.52%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$171 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tange
from GABCO
62.27%
THC
1.66%
CBD
Sour Tange
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Capitan Gold Disposable Cartridge
from midnight sun manufacturing
66.34%
THC
0.22%
CBD
capitan gold
Strain
$50each
In-store only
SEPT | Jack Herer Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
63.92%
THC
5.04%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$50each
In-store only
OCT | Strawberry Cough
from Unknown Brand
82.32%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Tinderbox Cookies
Strain
$50each
In-store only
TJ 040
from Unknown Brand
60.95%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Talkeetna Jack
Strain
$50each
In-store only
AcaPow 041
from Unknown Brand
60.74%
THC
0.25%
CBD
Acapulgo Gold - Purple Pow
Strain
$50each
In-store only
SR 042
from Unknown Brand
64.26%
THC
0.48%
CBD
Space Rip
Strain
$50each
In-store only
PX 38
from Unknown Brand
82.55%
THC
0.96%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Hawks Talon 37
from Unknown Brand
69.9%
THC
18.95%
CBD
Hawks Talon
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Mimosa 36
from Unknown Brand
84.53%
THC
2.64%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Gelato 35
from Unknown Brand
81.04%
THC
0.69%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$50each
In-store only
10pc MILK Chocolate
from Northern Infusions
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
GS 2pk
from Baked Alaska
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Fire Eater Hard Candy - Cherry
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$18each
In-store only
123