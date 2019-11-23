Follow
ATTENTION PATIENTS!
Valid 11/22/2019 – 11/30/2019
Due to the emergency rule issued by the State of Michigan, Marijuana Regulatory Agency and LARA as of 11/22/2019, we will be stopping all sales of vape products until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation.
All Products
Chocolate Hashberry GH
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Punch Breath GPI
from Unknown Brand
19.74%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pearl Scout Alv.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Chem Alv.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pound Cake Alv.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Goji OG Alv.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Citrus Truc.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Truc.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Double OG Truc.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Double OG
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Star RBR
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Head Master Kush RR
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Member Berry Alv.
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake GPI
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver GPI
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Choice 1G Live Resin Tropicanna Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Choice 1G Live Resin Sled Dawg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Choice 1G Live Resin Pineapple Royal
from Unknown Brand
66.78%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Choice 1G Live Resin Mango Puff
from Unknown Brand
69.22%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Choice 1G Live Resin Banana Watermelon
from Unknown Brand
74.68%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Choice 1G Live Resin Chem
from Unknown Brand
73%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Choice 1G Cured Resin Tardis
from Unknown Brand
86.62%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
MKX Sunset Sherbet 1G Dart
from Unknown Brand
71.4%
THC
2.4%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
MKX 1G Blue Dream Dart
from Unknown Brand
75.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
MKX 1g Blue Dream Dart
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
FWHC 1G CBD RSO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Motor City Medicine 1G THC RSO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
MKX 1G RSO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Concentrate Kings 1G Tropicanna Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Concentrate Kings 1G Extreme OG Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Concentrate Kings 1G East Coast Sour Diesel Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Concentrate Kings 1G GMO Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Element: Dab Tabs 3pk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201
In-store only
Element: Dab Tabs 1G
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451
In-store only
Element: Dab Tabs .5g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301
In-store only
Monster X: 1G Desert Oasis
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Savage Batter - Purple Urkle
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Savage Batter - Chiesel
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Cannalicious Distillate Dart
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
HLF 1G Sugar BHO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Monster X: .5g Desert Sand
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50½ g
In-store only
