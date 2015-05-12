Here at Faragosi Farms our mantra is "sell pot, feed the hungry." Our mission is to serve and uplift our community by collaborating with local businesses and charities. In fact, 33% of all proceeds help local charities all around Trinidad. Since its inception, Faragosi Farms strives daily to lead the industry in benevolence, sustainability, and ever-evolving high standards. We highly encourage others within the industry to join us. We believe in serving high quality organic and pesticide-free products and aim to educate the public about cannabis. Come to Faragosi Farms - we have deals daily!