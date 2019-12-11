78 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 31
Show All 15
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$220
Deals
REFER A FRIEND AND YOU GET A FREE CONE
Valid 6/15/2019
Refer a friend and when they make their first purchase and they give us your name you get a free cone of your choice. Limited Edition, Premium and Value all available for your freebie. All cones are one gram bud and hand packed in house. We love your support and we want to reward you for it.
Available only to medical card holders.
REFER A FRIEND AND YOU GET A FREE CONE
Valid 6/15/2019
Refer a friend and when they make their first purchase and they give us your name you get a free cone of your choice. Limited Edition, Premium and Value all available for your freebie. All cones are one gram bud and hand packed in house. We love your support and we want to reward you for it.
Available only to medical card holders.
All Products
Marla
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Raspberry Hashplant
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
G13
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Apple Turnover
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mandarin Dreams
from Kind Acres Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Dreams
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pillow Factory
from Kind Acres Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Fire
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour OG Cheese
from Kind Acres Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour OG Cheese
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Disco Funk
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Brulee
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Copper Chem x Lemon Brulee
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GMO x 4DD
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO x 4DD
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
LA Zkittlez
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbert
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Granny MAC
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Zkittlez
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Zkittlez
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Snowball
from Farley’s Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Dubble
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Crumble
from Red Barn Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Critical Kush Shatter
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
81.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$351 g
In-store only
OG Kush Shatter
from East Coast Gold
53%
THC
1.2%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Golden Lemon Shatter
from East Coast Gold
68.5%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Golden Lemon
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
Girl Time Shatter
from East Coast Gold
64.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Girl Time
Strain
$401 g
In-store only
GG Shatter
from East Coast Gold
69.7%
THC
0.02%
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Poly Shake Crumble
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Milk
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Super Critical Crumble
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Chem Brulee Diamonds
from Alternative RX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Brulee
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Inzane in the Membrane Diamonds
from Alternative RX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Inzane in the Membrane Sugar & Sauce
from Alternative RX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Inzane In The Membrane
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Mandarin Sunset Diamonds
from Alternative RX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Sunset
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
OG Brulee X Mandarin Cookies Budder
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mandarin Cookies
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath Budder
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Raspberry Hash Plant Diamonds
from Alternative RX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Raspberry Hash Plant Sugar & Sauce
from Alternative RX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Chem Brulee Budder
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Copper Chem x Lemon Brulee
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Madd Farmer Crumble
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Madd Farmer Budder
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Deep Chunk
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Quik Sugar
from Green Fellas
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Quik
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
AC/DC CBD Full Spectrum Chocolate Bar
from Alight for Health
3mg
THC
50mg
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$10each
In-store only
CBDreamy Chocolate Bar
from Silverchild Confectionaries
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
CBD Fruit Chews
from Smokiez Edibles
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
CBD Bon Bons
from Farley’s Cannabis Farm
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$20pack of 4
In-store only
CBD Hard Candies
from Farley's Cannabis Farm
0mg
THC
200mg
CBD
$30pack of 10
In-store only
12