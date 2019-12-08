Farley’s Cannabis Farm is locally owned and operated. We have been serving patients for seven years. Our focus is patient wellness. Our bud tenders can be cannabis navigators to those just discovering plant based medicine or they can find something in our menu for the experienced patients. We carry traditional products such as Cannabis Flowers, distillate cartridges, oil concentrates and edibles. Our tinctures are all lab tested and calibrate for easy dosing. We specialize in helping patients navigate tricky treatment plans for conditions such epilepsy, cancer, PTSD, addiction, pain treatment and arthritis. We proudly serve Woolwich, Bath, Brunswick, Topsham, Georgetown, Phippsburg, Wiscasset, Damariscotta, Freeport and Portland. Come in today to check out our in-house CBD brand Red Barn Farm Elixers as well as our widely sought after cannabis strains such as Wizard Punch, Inzane in the membrane and Sherbet.