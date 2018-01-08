We are located just off of NE Columbia Blvd just west of Martin Luther King Road, you can't miss our sign!! We have a large parking lot directly in front of our entrance, unique to the area and a relief of the busy traffic. We carry premium, affordable, cannabis products in a comfortable atmosphere, without the premium prices. We have been strong advocates against the "war on drugs" for over a decade, and are excited to help the cannabis community thrive for years to come. Please be 21+ or have a valid OMMP card to shop at our stores We offer a full line of selections for indoor, outdoor, hydroponic, CBD and Clean Green Certified flower strains. Our concentrates, include BHO dabs, nug run live resin, and RSO. All our prices are tax included!!! Our large and open retail space offers an easy-going, warm and welcoming buying experience, an oasis from the hectic traffic in the area. We also have artwork and merchandise available.