NOW OPEN EVERYDAY - WINTER HOURS from 9AM - 9:00PM - FREE PARKING - EASY ACCESS Come check out Hood River's newest dispensary! We focus on carrying only premium cannabis products. With a large selection of premium quality flower, concentrates, edibles, vape pens & cartridges, and accessories, you will find everything you need at our location! We also have gorgeous Gorge and cannabis artwork for sale. Our Hood River location is nestled on the gorgeous Westcliff Drive stretch on the North Side of the city, making it a very convenient stop if you’re heading to Mount Hood, simply passing by, looking for a convenient stop for your cannabis, or want the ultimate Hood River cannabis buying experience! We are located directly next to the Columbia Gorge Hotel, Westcliff Lodge, and the White Buffalo wine bar. We feature local products from all over the Gorge. From our glass, to our cannabis, to the art in our walls, we do what we can to keep the local business's thriving. We feature local farms cannabis as our top shelf product as well as buds from other local farms such as WM Ranch and Hood River Cannabis Co. At Farm Grass Table we also feature products from all over Oregon such as our extracts from Portland Extracts and Naked Extracts (McMinnville). Our Hood River location is designed to offer the premium buying experience! In addition to our premium grade cannabis products, our Hood River location features beautiful artwork of the Gorge area, running waterfalls, oak shelves with background lighting, and a highly educated and friendly staff! Our features promise the best cannabis buying experience in the city, you will not be disappointed! "We have been strong advocates against the "war on drugs" for over 10 years, and are excited to help the cannabis community thrive for years to come." - FGT Hood River Team