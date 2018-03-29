The place used to be a lot better but now it's all government regulated and all they care about is money you can tell by the packaging, they give you a gram in a container that can hold a quarter ounce and there prices are 2 times the price as a good dispensary, and offer no incentivised recycling program like you'll find among most other dispensaries that only use bags not oversized containers, over all Farmacy is my least recommended dispensary in the city unless you prefer screwing the environment and overpaying for a false sense of quality product

Dispensary said:

Thank you for leaving us a Leafly review. We understand your frustration and agree that packaging materials can be excessive. We encourage all staff and customers to send feedback to Licensed Producers about their experience and we hope that as a collective we can offer enough insight to see more sustainable changes.In the meantime, our staff are happy to suggest products with reasonable amounts of packaging and you’re always welcome to return any of your empty containers for proper recycling if you do not have access to a blue bin. Some prices have increased (mostly our small batch craft cannabis products). Most of our products however are competitive with other retailers and are the same price or more affordable than what we carried pre-legalization. In addition to that, we now have accurate THC and CBD percentages and all products are lab tested. These regulatory additions to the cannabis industry definitely inflate prices. We do anticipate legal cannabis prices to lower as greater supply capacity comes in line. Additionally, once more legal retailers gain licenses, pressure will increase to close competing grey market shops. This will steer more people toward legal avenues and ultimately decrease prices (this is very relevant in Victoria and Vancouver). This chain of events will create a more balanced market and we’ll start noticing familiar quality products are lower prices. Hope this gives you better insight into whats happening with legal stores and what to anticipate in the future. All the best, The Original Farm