Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
CANNABIS + EDIBLES + EXTRACTS + ACCESSORIES
Named "Best Overall Dispensary" in Oregon - Leafly
Awarded "Best Dispensary" in Oregon - Cannabis Now magazine
Willamette Week "Best of Portland" readers poll multiple-year winner
“If you could stop at only one dispensary while you're Downtown, this should be it.” – Thrillist (2016)
Named one of the "Ten Most Beautiful Dispensaries in America" - Leafly (2017)
“[T]he future of boutique cannabis” with “best-in-class budtenders.” – Willamette Week (2016)
Farma “gleams like an upscale pharmacy” with “clean glass cases displaying some of the highest-quality marijuana sold in Portland.” – Portland Monthly (2016)
“Farma [is] an inspiring place, committed to furthering our understanding of the cannabis plant in an effort to provide people with the best possible relief.” – Weekend Review Kit (2016)
“[A] modern cannabis museum.” – Oregon Leaf (2015)