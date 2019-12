We believe in the power of sustainably produced cannabis products for health, wellness, and social connection. We want to move beyond stigma, beyond stereotype, to deliver enriching and natural experiences in a welcoming environment where even someone who’s brand new to cannabis feels at home.

We’re believers in balance—balance in life, balance in work, and balance in what we put into our bodies. We believe in exploring new and natural ways for everyone aged 21+ to access relaxation, fun, joy, and personal wellness through cannabis.

*The Farmacy SB Rewards Program & Club:

Earn reward points on every purchase.

Receive exclusive access to deals and specials sent directly to your email or mobile phone.

Subscription for curated products and experiences.

**Neighborhood Deal:

If ever there were a local corner in this town, this is it. We used to rent videos from our shop’s former inhabitants. Landmark storefronts, coffee shops, and restaurants surround us. Bring in a same-day purchase receipt from one of the neighboring businesses on our corner and take home a pre-roll for $5.