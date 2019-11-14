Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
New Talking Trees flower and a fresh batch of More Cowbell from Redwood Remedies! https://www.farmhouse.delivery/collections/recently-added
About
Farmhouse Artisan Market is Petaluma's first licensed cannabis delivery service. We are here to help Sonoma County residents find the best cannabis goods to support their wellbeing. Our mission is to provide safe and reliable products that come from sustainable and biodiverse farms as well as finely crafted extracts and infusions. We encourage any and all questions and are always here to help!