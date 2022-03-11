Fastblaze Delivery
Order now and get 10% off your First Order with Code FTP01!!! (If Leafly Does not Give a Promotion Option – Give Code to our Dispatchers and they will make sure the discount is applied.)
First Time Customers Only – Promo may not be combined with other offers – Happy Smoking!
This offer is available to military personnel who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces. We will collect some basic personal information to confirm your current status as a former or active member of the military. We may also ask you to upload some documentation that substantiates your status and eligibility.
Past or Current Members of the US Military Only – Promo may only be combined with select offers – Happy Smoking!
Receive a discount 10% Discount Storewide for your studies with Fastblaze Education Pricing. Available for students, teachers and staff. We will collect some basic personal information to confirm your status as a Student, Educator, or Staff Member.
We may also ask you to upload some documentation that substantiates your status and eligibility –Current Teachers, Students, or Staff Only – Promo may only be combined with select offers – Happy Smoking!
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.