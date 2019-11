Scak on December 16, 2018

Want to give negative stars. Good enough product. Too bad they're not interested in selling it. Have tried three times. Terrible, awful, amateurish retail operation. ATM out of cash, not open during displayed hours (even though the lights are on,the door is open, the shingle is out and staff, including manager, are behind the counter), menu/actual prices are inconsistent. Not worth it. Go anywhere else on the peninsula before wasting time here.