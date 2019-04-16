25 products
Wax Wednesday
Valid 4/16/2019 – 1/1/2078
Buy One 1g Wax, Buy a Second 1g Wax of equal value $5 OFF
Wax Only. Limit One Per Customer. While Supplies Last
Top Shelf Flower
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kaviar Moon Rock 1g
from Kaviar
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$281 g
In-store only
Kaviar Joint 1.5g
from Kaviar
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$291.5 G
In-store only
Pat Pen - 600mg Cartridges
from The Pat Pen
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30600 MG
In-store only
Sesh 1g Distillate Syringe
from Craft Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301000 MG
In-store only
Assorted 100mg Dixie Gummies
from Dixie Brands
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
100mg Indica Cheeba Chews
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$27each
In-store only
100mg Hybrid Cheeba Chews
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$27each
In-store only
100mg Sativa Cheeba Chews
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$27each
In-store only
100mg Peanut Budda Buddah Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
100mg Mile High Mint Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
100mg S'mores Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
100mg Vanilla Affogato Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
100mg Boulder Bar
from Incredibles
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Tincture - Mary's Remedy
from Mary's Medicinals
0.1mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Taste Budz - Assorted Flavor Gummies 100mg
from Taste Budz
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
In-store only
Taste Budz - 1:1 Pineapple Gummies
from Taste Budz
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$33each
In-store only
Dutch Girl - Strawberry Stroopwafel 100mg
from Dutch Girl
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$28each
In-store only
5pk Honest Blunts
from Honest Marijuana Co.
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Fiddler's Green In House Pre Rolls
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7each
In-store only
ApotheCanna - Extra Strength Relieving Spray 2oz.
from Apothecanna
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Mary Jane's Medicinals - 2oz Aloe Lotion
from Mary Jane's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Mary Jane's Medicinals - 2oz Salve
from Mary Jane's Medicinals
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals - Gel Pen
from Mary's Medicinals
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Mary's Medicinals - Assorted Patch 20mg
from Mary's Medicinals
0%
THC
20%
CBD
$13each
In-store only