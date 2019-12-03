23 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$288
Deals
HOLIDAY SALE
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
ANY eighth (1/8oz) for $30 REC / $25 MED. Celebrate your Holiday Season with savings on your favorite cannabis strains.
December 1st through December 31st only. While supplies last. (Note: Closed Christmas Eve & Christmas Day)
HOLIDAY SALE
Valid 12/1/2019 – 1/1/2020
ANY eighth (1/8oz) for $30 REC / $25 MED. Celebrate your Holiday Season with savings on your favorite cannabis strains.
December 1st through December 31st only. While supplies last. (Note: Closed Christmas Eve & Christmas Day)
All Products
(MED) - Quarter Pounds & Half Pounds
from Fidus PDX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
(MED) = No Tax / (REC) = 20% Tax Included
from Fidus PDX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
(MED) - Ghost OG
from Fidus PDX
21.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
(MED) - O.M.G! (T's Pheno) w/ 1.8% THCv
from Fidus PDX
18.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
(MED) - Quantum Kush #4
from Fidus PDX
24.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Quantum Kush
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
(MED) - Retroberry #1
from Fidus PDX
23.48%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$12.51 gram
$12.51 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2401 ounce
(MED) - Shiatsu Kush
from Fidus PDX
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiatsu Kush
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32.5⅛ ounce
$62.5¼ ounce
$115½ ounce
$2001 ounce
(REC) - Ghost OG
from Fidus PDX
21.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$178½ ounce
$2881 ounce
(REC) - O.M.G! (T's Pheno) w/ 1.8% THCv
from Fidus PDX
18.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Huckleberry Cookies
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$2881 ounce
(REC) - Quantum Kush #4
from Fidus PDX
24.61%
THC
0%
CBD
Quantum Kush
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$2881 ounce
(REC) - Retroberry #1
from Fidus PDX
23.01%
THC
0%
CBD
DJ Short Blueberry
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$2881 ounce
(REC) - Shiatsu Kush
from Fidus PDX
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiatsu Kush
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$39⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$138½ ounce
$2401 ounce
(REC) - The Glue (aka Original Glue)
from Fidus PDX
23.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 gram
$151 gram
$48⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$162½ ounce
$2881 ounce
(MED) Natural Gas x Fidus - The Glue #4 - Live Rosin
from Natural Gas Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$251 gram
$251 gram
$452 grams
(REC) Natural Gas x Fidus - The Glue #4 - Live Rosin
from Natural Gas Extracts
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$301 gram
$301 gram
$542 grams
(MED) Crop Circle Chocolates Yuzu Fruit Truffles (50mg)
from Crop Circle Chocolate
49.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$16.67each
$16.67each
(MED) Crop Circle Chocolates Ginger Truffles (50mg)
from Crop Circle Chocolate
49.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$16.67each
$16.67each
(REC) Crop Circle Chocolates Ginger Truffles (50mg)
from Crop Circle Chocolate
49.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$20each
$20each
(REC) Crop Circle Chocolates Yuzu Fruit Truffles (50mg)
from Crop Circle Chocolate
49.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$20each
$20each
(MED) Joints - Selected From The Jar
from Fidus PDX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.5Low Shelf
$7.5Low Shelf
$10Mid Shelf
$12.5Top Shelf
(REC) Joints - Selected From The Jar
from Fidus PDX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9Low Shelf
$9Low Shelf
$12Mid Shelf
$15Top Shelf
Hat - Black F logo
from Fidus PDX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
$20each
Women's Jacket
from Fidus PDX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$49each
$49each