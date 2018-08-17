Located in Multnomah Village in Portland, Every bud in the shop is grown in-house by Fidus Family Farms and carefully delivered directly to our showroom shelves. Stop by for a little education and information about our unique cultivars such as Quantum Kush #4 from Home Grown Natural Wonders, Black Mamba and Lemon Meringue by Exotic Genetix, True Blueberry by Dj Short, Shortbread by Second Generation Genetics, and unique selections bred in-house. Just a 10 minute trip from Downtown Portland, we're conveniently located on SW Capitol next to Little Big Burger, Spielman Bagels, and Lucky Lab. Just up the road from Tastebud, Grand Central Bakery, Starbucks, and Down to Earth Cafe. One advantage of being vertically integrated is the ability to put only the most desirable buds on the shelves. We grade every batch to a much stricter degree than most farms and it's a priority to handle the buds as little as possible. The flower that makes it into our jars is typically large, tightly manicured buds, with little disturbance to the trichomes. The flower travels just 11 miles and goes directly from the cure to our shelves. We transfer the flower into our small jars only once. The result is a pristine flower that was never crammed in a bag or weighed more than necessary, never exposed to anything more than the gentle climate we control along every step. Just a few of the steps we take to ensure connoisseur quality flower is in every jar we send out the door. We are cash-only but have an ATM on-site. Recreational customers must be 21 or older to enter. OMMP patients 18 and older are also welcome. We also offer a parking lot for convenient shopping. Flights - Exclusively at Fidus PDX: Create your perfect half or whole ounce. Mix ANY assortment of eights (1/8oz) for the ultimate cannabis buying experience. (Limited to Half and Whole ounces only. No additional discounts on flights.) Sunday Happy Hour: 20% off all flower 6 PM-8 PM. Every Sunday Night. Veterans Discount: 10% Jar Rebate Discount: 5% Industry Discount: 10% Loyalty: 10% Tasting Notes: 5% Instagram: @Fidus.Family.Farms https://fiduspdx.com/