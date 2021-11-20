OMG!!!!! I can not believe how stunning the inside of this store is. WOW! The staff is super nice and helpful. I really enjoyed the tour and the time they took with me to explain how FIKA is different than the rest, and boy are they right! They don't have any over-stimulating menu screens or tablets and no barriers between the customer and the staff. They are so organized with their displays and really showcase the products with photos in magnifying domes so you can really see what the products look like - no surprises! They also have a huge selection of SKUS which is great. Also have a great rewards program which is very rare in weed shops, and it doesn't cost anything to sign up. This is definitely my new go-to!!!