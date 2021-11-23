237 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
FIKA - Golden Mile
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
1900 Eglinton Avenue East Unit F2, Toronto , ON
License CRSA1205700
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
10am-10pm
11am-7pm
Photos of FIKA - Golden Mile
Show all photos