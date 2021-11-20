What a beautiful cannabis shop!
Everything from the design, to the thoughtfully curated list of products (and they certainly have something for everyone!), to the customer service. The entire experience just really took cannabis retail to the next level.
I can't see myself shopping anywhere else going forward as this place really made me feel welcome. The staff wasn't sales-pushy, which is super important when trying to shop. They really took the time to get to know me and what I was into, which allowed for suggestions that were authentic from a super knowledgeable team.
Very well done FIKA!