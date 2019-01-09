Follow
Fillabong 2 - Bremerton
All Products
Sunset Sherbet by Secret Gardens of Washington
from Secret Gardens of Washington
23.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset Sherbet
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Snoop Dream by OGz Fireweed
from OGZ Fireweed
21.48%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Snoop Dream
Strain
$1651 oz
In-store only
Magnum Pi by Treehawk Farms
from TreeHawk Farms
20.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Magnum PI
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dog Walker by Doghouse Supreme Cannabis
from Doghouse Supreme Cannabis
25.46%
THC
___
CBD
$83¼ oz
In-store only
Shangri-La by Sticky Budz
from Sticky Budz
21%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Doughboi by LIFTED CANNABIS
from Lifted Cannabis
23.16%
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Catholic school girl by Florigen
from Florigen
28.4%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
afganimal 3.5g by OGz Fire Weed
from OGz Fire Weed
18.18%
THC
0.1%
CBD
afganimal 3.5g
Strain
$34⅛ oz
In-store only
Wonderlust by Columbia ~ Okanogan Grown
from Columbia ~ Okanogan Grown
16.5%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Orange Pop by OGz Fire Weed
from OGz Fire Weed
17.65%
THC
___
CBD
$1651 oz
In-store only
Dosido by CANNA ORGANIX
from Canna Organix
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert by Treehawk Farms
from TreeHawk Farms
21.67%
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punchsicle by The Exotikz
from The Exotikz
20.87%
THC
___
CBD
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Ogz Cookie by OGz Fire Weed
from OGz Fire Weed
17.07%
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ oz
In-store only
afganimal 3.5g by OGz Fire Weed
from OGz Fire Weed
13.72%
THC
0.1%
CBD
afganimal 3.5g
Strain
$34⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Blues by OGz Fire Weed
from OGz Fire Weed
25.2%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
White Tahoe by Secret Gardens of Washington
from Secret Gardens of Washington
24.67%
THC
0.09%
CBD
White Tahoe
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Animal Cookies x Fire Alien Kush #2 by CONTENDER GARDENS
from Contender Gardens
19.62%
THC
___
CBD
$92½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
LIFTED OG by LIFTED CANNABIS
from Lifted Cannabis
18.95%
THC
___
CBD
$78¼ oz
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) by RGL
from RGL
23.7%
THC
___
CBD
$31⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Jack by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
21.72%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Peacemaker by Cedar Creek Cannabis
from Cedar Creek Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$27⅛ oz
In-store only
Cherry Mazar Sorbet by Treehawk Farms
from TreeHawk Farms
26%
THC
___
CBD
$41⅛ oz
In-store only
Bubba Monster Cookies by Treehawk Farms
from TreeHawk Farms
22.6%
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ oz
In-store only
Santa Cruz Blue Dream by Cedar Creek
from Cedar Creek
23%
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Presidential Kush by Cowlitz County
from Cowlitz County
22.9%
THC
0.29%
CBD
Presidential Kush
Strain
$17⅛ oz
In-store only
Clementine by Willie's Reserve
from Willie's Reserve
23.3%
THC
___
CBD
$65¼ oz
In-store only
Bruce Banner #3 by Dog House
from Dog House
29%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner #3
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Orange Kush by Gabriel
from Gabriel
31%
THC
___
CBD
$252 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Cookies And Cream by OGz Fire Weed
from OGz Fire Weed
31.14%
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon OG Haze by Secret Gardens of Washington
from Secret Gardens of Washington
28.9%
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolope by Gabriel
from Gabriel
30%
THC
0.21%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$222 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mr. Clean by Trichome
from Trichome
19%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolatina by OGz Fire Weed
from OGz Fire Weed
24.43%
THC
___
CBD
$1651 oz
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
19.53%
THC
___
CBD
$37⅛ oz
In-store only
Southern Lights by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
23.26%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
OG Chem by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda
28.87%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
The Razz by OGz Fire Weed
from OGz Fire Weed
24.87%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Black Mamba by CONTENDER GARDENS
from Contender Gardens
22.53%
THC
___
CBD
$70½ oz
In-store only
Dog Walker O.G. by Cedar Creek
from Cedar Creek
25.83%
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
