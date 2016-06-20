FILLABONG Inc, (formally GreenThumb) an I-502 Recreational Marijuana Store 21 & UP! Same owners, employees and quality products! But don't take our word for it, come in today! We're NOW OPEN at Fillabong 1 or 2!! Just as Green Thumb provided excellent care and products, Fillabong strives for that same safe place for you to find your cannabis needs. While we do have to abide by Washington State LCB laws and tax requirements, we seek out the same level quality cannabis for you, at a competitive price, with the same great customer service and extremely knowledgeable staff! July 1st, 2016 Washington State will enact new laws regarding sales for medical marijuana. Even though our staff comes with a long history of selling marijuana for medical purpose, we currently must follow state regulations for recreational laws. We already have a medical endorsement with WA state and as soon as it's available, all Fillabong employees will take the state mandated Medical Marijuana Certification Courses to ensure that we are serving all patients with what the law requires and what you NEED to know! Have a request or suggestion? Please let any staff know and we'll try our best to bring to you! First time Medical Patients get 20% off their purchase. ALL TAXES INCLUDED IN PRICES