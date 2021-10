I originally wrote this on google reviews however I don’t see it. I just want to share my experience! I just returned from my Vineyard vacation! I have been to many cannabis dispensary’s. My mother has been suffering from neck pain. Well I was visiting her I stopped into Fine Fettle. I was a little disappointed with the selection-Compared to what I have seen elsewhere. I wanted my mother to try edibles, however they had none. My bud tender suggested a pre-rolled joint. My mother was hesitant at first as she has never tried cannabis. We tried the pre-roll. Besides the coughing she thought it was wonderful. My tender said she’d call when they received edibles. Katie called 3 days later to let us know they had edibles! I received wonderful caring service at Fine Fettle. It’s a beautiful store. The staff is friendly and very knowledgeable when it comes to their products. I never thought I’d receive the phone call promised. Edibles have changed my mothers life for the better. We both really appreciate the care that was givin to us. Thank you!