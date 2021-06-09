Mitchell was kind and knowledgeable. I was able to get in, place an order and pick it up, and get outta there in time to be back to work all on my 30 minute lunch break. I work at another local dispensary and I often send patients to Fine Fettle if we don't have the product they're looking for at my store. They had what I needed when I needed it when we were all out of stock where I work PLUS with their discounts and rewards program I paid the same amount as I would have using my regular employee discount at my store. Would recommend checking this place out ❤️