The mission of Fp Wellness is to provide patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening illnesses with compassionate service and access to high-quality medical marijuana from trained medical professionals. We are a seasoned team of pharmaceutical executives striving to create best practices in medicine. The newest dispensary to serve Rochester and the surrounding areas has officially opened. Conveniently located near the Neighborhood of the Arts on University Avenue, our dispensary aims to serve not only the great people of the City of Rochester, but also people from all our surrounding neighborhoods. We are currently carrying products from both Etain and Columbia Care, including oral capsules and tablets, tinctures, mouth sprays, and vaporization cartridges. Fiorello Pharmaceuticals will soon be manufacturing all our own products, which have been rigorously tested to produce only the highest quality products for our patients.