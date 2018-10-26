The Fp WELLNESS Halfmoon Medical Marijuana Dispensary is proud to serve Saratoga County, the Capital Region, and surrounding counties of Upstate New York. We provide high-quality, laboratory-tested medical marijuana products to help patients suffering from various life-threatening and debilitating conditions, as defined by the New York State Department of Health qualifying conditions for the New York State Medical Marijuana Program. Fp WELLNESS Halfmoon, which is operated by Fiorello Pharmaceuticals, carries a wide range of product forms and THC:CBD ratios from Etain and Columbia Care. Fp WELLNESS Halfmoon has a warm and welcoming atmosphere that respects patient privacy in a modern space. Fp WELLNESS Halfmoon has a team of well-educated and compassionate team members, and a consulting pharmacist with extensive knowledge patients can trust. Medical marijuana patients are welcome to visit our dispensary at 1675 Route 9 in Halfmoon, NY and experience all that Fp WELLNESS Halfmoon has to offer. Schedule an appointment today!