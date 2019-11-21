Follow
Fire and Frost Cannabis
Freaky Fridays
Valid 10/24/2019 – 10/31/2020
Join us on Freaky Fridays for deals so good, you'll freak! 30% off select products every Friday, including top shelf bud, concentrates, cartridges, topicals, drinks and edibles. Selection changes weekly, so stop in frequently to see what's new.
All Products
Starbud by Virginia Company
from Virginia Company
15.8%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Tropsanto by Bacon's Buds
from Bacon's Buds
31.63%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Raspberry Dosido by Virginia Company
from Virginia Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Trainwreck by D and S farms
from D and S farms
18.61%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$92 g
In-store only
Dark Rose by Columbia River Reserve
from Columbia River Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$55¼ oz
In-store only
Original OG by Columbia River Reserve
from Columbia River Reserve
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Platinum Delight by Driftboat
from Driftboat
23.31%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Blue Suede Shoes by Driftboat
from Driftboat
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Agent Orange by Cliffside Cannabis Company
from Cliffside Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Apricot Moonshine by Virginia Company
from Virginia Company
20.16%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Neverland by Cloud 9 Farms
from Cloud 9 Farms
45.31%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Neverland
Strain
$201 g
In-store only
White Fire OG by Driftboat
from Driftboat
18.22%
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Harlequin by Driftboat
from Driftboat
6.61%
THC
9.98%
CBD
Harlequin
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ultra Sour Chem OG by Virginia Company
from Virginia Company
21.46%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Glue by Sunshine Farms
from Sunshine Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Diablo's Diesel by Cliffside Cannabis Company
from Cliffside Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Black Diamond by Blue Roots Cannabis
from Blue Roots Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by Mama J's
from MAMA J'S
18.12%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Supermax OG by Blue Roots Cannabis
from Blue Roots Cannabis
24.68%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
23.2%
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Big Smooth by Bacon's Buds
from Bacon's Buds
30.3%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet and Sour Widow by Cliffside Cannabis Company
from Cliffside Cannabis Company
___
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Lost Cookies by Driftboat
from Driftboat
___
THC
___
CBD
$33⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Haven by Green Haven
from Green Haven
28%
THC
___
CBD
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Head Cheese by Sunshine Farms
from Sunshine Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Hurkle by Walden
from Walden
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
The Doctor by Indoor Sunshine
from Indoor Sunshine
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
In-store only
Durban Cookies by Walden
from Walden
22.9%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa by Bacon's Buds
from Bacon's Buds
23.58%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$79¼ oz
In-store only
Mango Haze by Bacon's Buds
from Bacon's Buds
18.12%
THC
13.62%
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
CBD Mango Haze by Bacon's Buds
from Bacon's Buds
7.04%
THC
13.62%
CBD
CBD Mango Haze
Strain
$44⅛ oz
In-store only
Jedi Kush by Green Haven
from Green Haven
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Bonkers by Bacon's Buds
from Bacon's Buds
28.35%
THC
0%
CBD
Bonkers
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch by Hi Guys
from Hi Guys
17.7%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Hawaiian Dutch by Kelso Kreeper
from Kelso Kreeper
22.47%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Hawaiian Dutch
Strain
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Drop by Kelso Kreeper
from Kelso Kreeper
19.44%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Citrus Haze by Kelso Kreeper
from Kelso Kreeper
18.95%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Enigma #3 by Columbia River Reserve
from Columbia River Reserve
23.41%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Papaya Punch by Columbia River Reserve
from Columbia River Reserve
17.2%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
White Tahoe Cookies by Cloud 9 Farms
from Cloud 9 Farms
61.94%
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
