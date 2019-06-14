Cilly
Very friendly and knowledgable staff! If you have burning questions they have the answer's and are ready to educate you. The shop had an abundance of strains to choose from. I like asking the budtender's what their favorties are to help narrow the selection down. Very cool shop and great service!
Hi Cilly, thanks so much for the fantastic review! It makes us so happy to see that our cannistas gave you such great service and recommendations! We hope that you'll come back and visit again soon!